Was told not to talk too much about 'woman stuff' early in my career: Jessica Chastain

says in the beginning of her career, she worried about the repercussions of being outspoken about empowerment.

The said she was even advised by a male directors to not speak too much about "woman stuff".

Chastain, who has been at the forefront of pay parity movement in Hollywood, believes no longer feel scared to criticise the industry.

"One big difference is the freedom have to speak about the industry. In the beginning, I did feel a little bit of nervousness about criticising an industry that I was very lucky to be involved in. After working my whole life to try to create a career, perhaps I was damaging it. I even had male directors say to me: 'You're talking too much about this woman stuff," told The Independent.

A lot has changed in the gender politics in Hollywood after it was hit by the #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual harassment scandal, which birthed another campaign in Time's Up.

"But I've noticed that things are different for women coming into this industry. I just did a press tour (for Dark Phoenix) with Sophie Turner, and the freedom that she has to express herself and talk about injustices that she may see, it just comes naturally to her without a second thought. That means women now feel they can speak out without having their careers harmed," added.

Hollywood has warmed up to the idea of female-fronted spectacle movies with the success of "Wonder Woman" and " Marvel" but Chastain believes more than the studios the credit should go to the audiences for making such films a money-spinner.

"I actually give all the credit to the audience, because for years it's been a known fact that movies with female ensembles had a greater chance of making their money back than male ensembles. The studio system wasn't listening, and they kept saying that films about women aren't marketable," she said in the interview.

Chastain, 42, will next be seen as grown up in horror film "It: Chapter Two".

