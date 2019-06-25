BJP accuses Mamata Govt of trying to create 'West Bangladesh'

The Tuesday accused the government of trying to create "West Bangladesh" by allowing infiltrators from to settle in

The TMC, however, claimed that the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill were aimed at deliberately targeting the minority community.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, said the law and order situation in the state is in complete shambles and democracy in doldrums.

"The (West Bengal) is very interested to become .. She is trying to combine Bengal and and create West There is a conspiracy going on to separate Bengal from India," Ghosh said.

The first time MP from said there is nothing political about ' Ram' slogan of the since it was Lord who taught justice and law and order, which is required in the state.

" is a slogan imported from Bangladesh, whereas Ram is our own slogan," Ghosh said.

The BJP won 18 out of the total 42 parliamentary seats in the TMC stronghold in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

"West Bengal is the only state which witnessed violence during the They are saying that you have to learn Bengali to go to West Bengal. This is the 'Sonar Bangla' we are now witnessing," Ghosh said.

Speaking in the House, Mahua Moitra (TMC) accused the BJP of spreading fear across the country since 2014 and politicising the issue of 2.77 acres of land (in Ayodhya).

"The BJP is mixing religion with citizenship. Through the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill, only one community is being targeted," Moitra charged, adding even school textbooks are being changed to indoctrinate students.

She said there is an erosion of electoral system and a "dangerous fascism" rising in under the BJP.

Holding that the Constitution was under threat, Mahua Moitra (TMC) said there were signs everywhere that the country was being torn apart.

Citizens were being thrown out of their homes, she claimed.

Lynching of young citizens, she said, was taking place and drew the attention of members to the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in

She also alleged the five in were directly or indirectly being controlled by a single man.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey objected to Moitra's reference to 2.77 acre land and NRC in her speech, saying the two issues are pending before the

To this, attacked Dubey saying his objections are "bogus".

"He has been put up by the Government to obstruct the opposition. He is using the green book (Lok Sabha rule book) without understanding to impede opposition speech," Roy said.

In his defence, Dubey said Roy has become "so blind in defending that he cannot read Lok Sabha rules".

