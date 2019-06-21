Maha: Tremors felt in parts of Yavatmal, Nanded

Mild tremors were experienced late Friday evening in some parts of and districts in Maharashtra, officials said.

Tremors occurred at 9:10pm and were felt in Kinwat, Mahur, Hadgaon and Himayatnagar areas of Nanded, and Umarkhed, Karanjkhed, Pohandul, Hota and Valad in Yavatmal, he said.

Several people stayed out of their homes after the tremors, he added.

There is no report of any damage to property or injury to people as of now, the said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 had shook parts of district on Thursday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)