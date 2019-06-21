Fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship, one worker dead

A fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening in which one worker was killed and another injured, an said.

A Shipbuilders (MDSL) spokesperson, in a statement, said a "minor fire" broke out in yard 12704 in the dock in south at 4 pm, in which a died due to asphyxia and burn injuries.

Another worker has suffered "minor burn" injuries, the statement said.

Twenty-three-year-old was rushed to nearby where he was declared dead on arrival, sources said. The identity of the injured is not immediately known.

sources said they received a call about the fire at 5.57 pm and it was classified as Level three, which indicated it was serious.

The stealth guided missile destroyer 'Visakhapatnam' is being built in the yard and is the first of the four such ships under the Rs 29,340-crore 'Project 15-B', contracted to MDSL.

The dock, which dates back to the 18th century, is among the foremost in vessel building for the and has also been contracted to build the Scorpene submarines.

MDSL said the fire was brought under control by 7 pm, while officials said "cooling" operations were on as of 9.45 pm, adding there is thick smoke and heat in the affected area.

Earlier, the of city fire brigade, P S Rahangdale had said the blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship and was confined to the second and third decks.

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, were pressed into service.

The dock said an enquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Construction on 'Visakhapatnam', the new class of stealth destroyers under the Project 15-B, started in April 2015 and the first of the destroyers is scheduled to be commissioned by 2021.

No senior dock was immediately reachable to comment on the impact of the fire on the delivery schedule.

The last reported accident at the dock was in March 2018, when of the lost his life due to a while INS Kolkata was being built. It also left several workers injured.

The dock was looking to raise over Rs 500 crore from an Initial Public Offering last year but choppy market conditions are deemed to have impeded the government move.

