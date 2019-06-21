SAI Eastern Centre observes International Day of Yoga

-
ALSO READ
Pastor creates flutter at Isha Yoga Centre
International Yoga day observed in Jammu
Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at Har ki Pairi cancelled
UGC directs Universities to organise Yoga demonstrations on International Day of Yoga
Yoga more beneficial than work out, says Gautam Gambhir
-
A total of 900 trainees, coaches, staff and CRPF jawans participated in the yoga session that was organised by the Sports Authority of India's Eastern Centre in Kolkata to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga on Friday.
The one-hour 15 minute session was conducted by a West Bengal police officer and a Yoga diploma holder from the National Institute of Sports, Patiala.
"Do yoga and you don't have to swallow any tablet. You are fit for life. There are no side effects. Sports and yoga is always inter-connected," the regional head of SAI Eastern Centre, Manmeet Singh Goindi, told PTI.
"It's good that our prime minister drew the attention of the United Nations on yoga and its usefulness. With the UN declaring June 21 as International Day of Yoga, it is now celebrated across the world," he said.
The Dhanuka Dhunseri Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy here also celebrated IDY.
"As a chess player, I personally feel that chess being a mind game, one has to do yoga regularly to improve posture, patience, and concentration.
"Chess and yoga are very much inter-related in improving these qualities. Keeping this in mind, we (Dhanuka Dhunseri Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy) had this session at our premises," GM Barua said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU