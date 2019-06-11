Maha: Tribal woman gives birth to conjoined twins in Nashik

A tribal woman Monday night gave birth to in the civil hospital, with doctors there stating that the health of the mother and the newborns was stable.

The gender of the twins is unclear, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr said, adding that they have common chest and stomach regions as well as a single umbilical cord.

"It was a rare case as far as civil hospital is concerned. The operation was risky. The condition of the mother and the infants is stable," informed Dr Ajit Tidame, who oversaw the delivery at the hospital.

The doctors identified the woman as 30-year-old Manda Warde of Gurtembhi village in Nashik's Surgana tehsil.

Dr Saindane said the will be shifted to state-run in Mumbai later for to separate them.

are generally thought to be the result of the two embryos failing to separate fully within the first two weeks after conception.

