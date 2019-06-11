HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.30

-
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
DES15-UP-MAYAWATI-KATHUA
Conviction in Kathua case will act as a deterrent: Mayawati
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati Tuesday said the conviction in the horrific Kathua gang rape-murder case will serve as a deterrent and prevent people from committing such heinous crimes.
DES11-RJ- CONGRESS
R'sthan Cong leader alleges "internal conspiracy" for defeat in Lok Sabha polls
Jaipur: Differences in the Rajasthan Congress once again came to the fore Tuesday with the party's Lok Sabha candidate from the Jaipur (Urban) segment claiming that an "internal conspiracy" led to her defeat in the recently-held elections.
DEL3-JK-ENCOUNTER
2 terrorists killed in Shopian
Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police said.
DES7-UKD-YOGA-RAMDEV
Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at Har ki Pairi cancelled
Haridwar: A proposed programme in which Ramdev was supposed to lead thousands of people in celebrations of the International Yoga Day on June 21 on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here has been cancelled.
Sangrur (Punjab): Two-year-old Fatehvir Singh was given a tearful adieu by thousands when his last rites were held here hours after he was pulled out dead from a 150-foot-deep unused borewell Tuesday morning after being stuck in it for almost 110 hours.
