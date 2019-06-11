HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.30

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DES15-UP-MAYAWATI-KATHUA



Conviction in Kathua case will act as a deterrent: Mayawati



Lucknow: Mayawati Tuesday said the conviction in the horrific Kathua gang rape-murder case will serve as a deterrent and prevent people from committing such heinous crimes.

DES11-RJ-



alleges "internal conspiracy" for defeat in Lok Sabha polls



Jaipur: Differences in the Rajasthan once again came to the fore Tuesday with the party's Lok Sabha candidate from the (Urban) segment claiming that an "internal conspiracy" led to her defeat in the recently-held elections.

DEL3-JK-ENCOUNTER



2 terrorists killed in Shopian



Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police said.

DES7-UKD-YOGA-RAMDEV



Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at Har ki Pairi cancelled



Haridwar: A proposed programme in which Ramdev was supposed to lead thousands of people in celebrations of the International Yoga Day on June 21 on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here has been cancelled.

In the pipeline



Sangrur (Punjab): Two-year-old was given a tearful adieu by thousands when his last rites were held here hours after he was pulled out dead from a 150-foot-deep unused borewell Tuesday morning after being stuck in it for almost 110 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)