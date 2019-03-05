Maha woman assaults son to force former husband to raise

A woman was Tuesday arrested for allegedly beating up her three-year-old son and sending video clips of it to her former husband in order to increase maintenance money, police said.

The woman, a resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra's district, was arrested under section 75 (cruelty to child) of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, after her former husband, Faizam Shabbir Khan, filed a complaint, M S Kad of station said.

"The couple were married for four years. Khan divorced the accused some months ago and was sending her Rs 6,000 as maintenance. She wanted this amount increased so used to harass Khan by sending him video clips of the child being beaten up, including one on February 28," he said.

After the February 28 video went viral on social media, Khan filed a complaint, the added.

He said the child was medically examined and will be produced before juvenile court tomorrow.

