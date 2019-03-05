Kerala to host its first mega sports expo from March 7

: Over 100 leading manufacturers of sports goods and will showcase their products at the three-day International sports Expo here from March 7.

The 'SportX Kerala-2019', to be held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here on March 7, will be inaugurated by Industries E P Jayarajan.

Dr A Jayatilak, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, told reporters here that the expo would be a platform for buyers in the state to familiarise themselves with modern sports equipment and make contracts with India's major sports equipment suppliers.

Sanjayan Kumar, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, said the expo would offer the public a vivid idea about reigning trends in modern sports by bringing together brands, experts and consumers, displaying a wide array of products of leading sports, fitness and wellness industry.

Panel discussions on 'Sports Infrastructure', 'Sports Training-Modern Trends,' and 'CSR in Sports' will be held on the inaugural day.

There will also be sessions on 'Startups in Sports' and 'Sports Marketing' on March 8.

Experts in their respective fields and leading athletes, trainers, physical educationists and sports administrators will lead the presentations at the seminars.

