Mahagathbandhan fake, cannot defeat BJP under Modi: Shahnawaz

Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Saturday hit out at the opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) and said the BJP was led by a "leader" while the former was helmed by a "dealer".
He said the opposition's alliance comprised leaders who all wanted to become prime minister themselves.
Addressing a press conference here, Hussain said, "The mahagathbandhan is completely fake. They cannot defeat the BJP because many of them sharing the dais are aspiring to be the next PM. It is just a show of unity."
Taking a swipe at the Congress, which was left out from an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, Hussain said it should have the "guts" to fight Lok Sabha polls in Amethi (Rahul Gandhi's seat) and Rae Bareli (Sonia Gandhi's constituency) without taking the BSP-SP's help.
Hailing Prime Minister Modi, Hussain said, "The PM is the world's most popular leader and a visionary. The BJP has the best leader. Our opponents don't have a leader, they have a dealer."
He said the NDA would once again come to power under PM Modi, adding only the "corrupt" wanted a "majboor" (weak) government.
The BJP national spokesperson attacked the Congress over the latter's allegations in the Rafale fighter jet purchase and claimed the opposition party was acting as it was bigger than the Supreme Court.
He said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given a befitting reply in Parliament to the Congress' allegations on Rafale.
Hussain claimed that, despite these replies from the Centre, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi failed to understand the issue.
He also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the mega opposition rally held Saturday in Kolkata.
"Today, in Mamata Banerjee's rally, some (speakers) have supported Naxals. Some people have spoken about support to those who have been arrested for anti-national acts," he claimed.
He said the BJP would win future polls in West Bengal as well as the forthcoming LS polls nationwide.
"People will vote to make Modi Prime Minister again. Our strength is Narendra Modi and the opposition's weakness is Rahul Gandhi," he claimed.
