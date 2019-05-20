JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pranab Mukherjee hails EC, says polls were conducted 'perfectly'

Don't know why people are politicising it: Vivek Oberoi on sharing 'crass' meme on Aishwarya
Business Standard

Mahagenco reports record generation of 10000 MW

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra electricity generation company, Mahagenco, Monday reported a record generation of 10000 MW.

"Mahagenco has for the first time in its history achieved a record generation of 10034 MW from its various sources of power across the state," the state-owned firm said in a statement issued here.

While 7577 MW was generated from its thermal capacities, wind energy contributed 270 MW, hydro 2100 MW and solar 119 MW, it said.

Currently, the demand for electricity in the state has peaked at 22300 MW due to the rising temperatures.

This is met with generation of 17336 MW, which also includes power from private players. Also, the state gets nearly 5357 MW from the central grid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 22:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements