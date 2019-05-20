Mahagenco reports record generation of 10000 MW

generation company, Mahagenco, Monday reported a record generation of 10000 MW.

"Mahagenco has for the first time in its history achieved a record generation of 10034 MW from its various sources of power across the state," the state-owned firm said in a statement issued here.

While 7577 MW was generated from its thermal capacities, contributed 270 MW, hydro 2100 MW and solar 119 MW, it said.

Currently, the demand for in the state has peaked at 22300 MW due to the rising temperatures.

This is met with generation of 17336 MW, which also includes power from private players. Also, the state gets nearly 5357 MW from the central grid.

