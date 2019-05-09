'Mahamilawatis' will put nation's security in peril, don't bring in 'khichdi' govt: PM

-
ALSO READ
India succeeded in focusing international attention on terrorism: PM Modi
A 'pilot' project has just got over: Modi
PM sees India as USD 10-trillion economy with countless startups
India has the potential to emerge as $10 trillion economy: Modi
10 pc reservation for economically weaker sections will enhance confidence of 'New India': Modi
-
Accusing the mahamilawati opposition parties of putting national security in peril, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged people not to vote for a "khichdi" coalition that will only bring in anarchy and instability.
These are the parties indulging in politics of vote bank and caste equations, these 'mahamilawatis' had put the country in danger, he said.
These people had allowed Pakistan to dominate India, he said at a rally in Azamgarh, the constituency where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate.
The prime minister also addressed meetings in Allahabad and Jaunpur, as the politically crucial state approaches the final two phases of polling.
Modi has been referring to the opposition alliance in UP and possible coalitions elsewhere in the country as mahamilwati, or adulterated.
In Jaunpur, he suggested that the SP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party will fall out soon. Behenji will come to realise the game played to throw her out of Uttar Pradesh, if not today then after May 23, he said.
He recalled that some years back Mayawati had said there is more venom in Akhilesh Yadav than his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
He said people have been discriminated against in the state because of the mutual caste enmity between the two parties. The previous UP governments extended even basic facilities to people on the basis of their caste, he claimed.
"All this discrimination was stopped by our government which is working on the motto of Sabka saath sabka vikas', he said.
The prime minister said before the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, investigative agencies used to link Azamgarh to terror attacks.
This is because the SP and the BSP leaders in Uttar Pradesh gave patronage to those who helped terrorists, he alleged.
He alleged that when opposition parties were in power, they took into account the caste, creed and religion of the terrorists before taking action.
Modi said the terror tag has now been removed from Azamgarh and terrorism is confined only to Jammu and Kashmir and the border areas.
"Earlier, all terror activities had links to Azamgarh. But what happened after 2014 is for all of you to see," he said. Incidents of bomb explosions in big cities are under control, he added.
Modi said his government has put national security first and stormed terror hideouts inside Pakistan.
This is the new India which takes on the enemy right in its hideouts, he said.
"Be wary of a 'khichdi' government," he said, claiming that a 'mahagathbandhan' victory will only lead to anarchy and instability in the country.
He referred to the years when frequent elections took place because there were instable governments at the Centre.
Between 2004 and 2014, the country saw another 'mahamilawati' government which earned shame for the country the world over, he said, referring to allegations of corruption which surfaced during the UPA term.
In the 10 years of the Congress-led government, there was not a single area where there was no scam, he claimed.
He mentioned the recent UN's designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, and said only a strong government could ensure this.
In Allahabad, Modi said that "bhrashtachar (corruption) became "shishtachar" (culture) during the Congress rule.
"Those who looted Bharat will not be let off and they will not be able to flee the country and live happily," he said.
In Azamgarh, the prime minister said the local Bhojpuri dialect and culture have got an identity in the world in past five years.
He mentioned Ravi Kishan, Nirahua and Manoj Tewari - all of them BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections -- among those who have helped.
"Bhojpuri cinema is today available on the mobile phone, reaching the poor through YouTube, he said.
The reason, he said, is that smartphones have become cheaper as they are now made in the country. Internet data is the cheapest in India, he claimed.
Buoyed by the turnout in Azamgarh, Modi predicted that his government will return.
"Wherever I go, I find a similar mood of Phir ek baar...," he said, as the crowd chanted back, Modi sarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU