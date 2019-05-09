'Mahamilawatis' will put nation's security in peril, don't bring in 'khichdi' govt: PM

Accusing the mahamilawati opposition parties of putting national security in peril, Thursday urged people not to vote for a "khichdi" coalition that will only bring in anarchy and instability.

These are the parties indulging in of and caste equations, these 'mahamilawatis' had put the country in danger, he said.

These people had allowed to dominate India, he said at a rally in Azamgarh, the constituency where is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate.

The also addressed meetings in and Jaunpur, as the politically crucial state approaches the final two phases of polling.

has been referring to the opposition alliance in UP and possible coalitions elsewhere in the country as mahamilwati, or adulterated.

In Jaunpur, he suggested that the SP and Mayawati's will fall out soon. Behenji will come to realise the game played to throw her out of Uttar Pradesh, if not today then after May 23, he said.

He recalled that some years back Mayawati had said there is more venom in than his father

He said people have been discriminated against in the state because of the mutual caste enmity between the two parties. The previous UP governments extended even basic facilities to people on the basis of their caste, he claimed.

"All this discrimination was stopped by our government which is working on the motto of Sabka saath sabka vikas', he said.

The said before the came to power, investigative agencies used to link Azamgarh to terror attacks.

This is because the SP and the BSP leaders in gave patronage to those who helped terrorists, he alleged.

He alleged that when opposition parties were in power, they took into account the caste, creed and religion of the terrorists before taking action.

said the terror tag has now been removed from Azamgarh and terrorism is confined only to and the border areas.

"Earlier, all terror activities had links to Azamgarh. But what happened after 2014 is for all of you to see," he said. Incidents of bomb explosions in big cities are under control, he added.

Modi said his government has put national security first and stormed terror hideouts inside

This is the new which takes on the enemy right in its hideouts, he said.

"Be wary of a 'khichdi' government," he said, claiming that a 'mahagathbandhan' victory will only lead to anarchy and instability in the country.

He referred to the years when frequent elections took place because there were instable governments at the Centre.

Between 2004 and 2014, the country saw another 'mahamilawati' government which earned shame for the country the world over, he said, referring to allegations of corruption which surfaced during the UPA term.

In the 10 years of the Congress-led government, there was not a single area where there was no scam, he claimed.

He mentioned the recent UN's designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist, and said only a strong government could ensure this.

In Allahabad, Modi said that "bhrashtachar (corruption) became "shishtachar" (culture) during the rule.

"Those who looted will not be let off and they will not be able to flee the country and live happily," he said.

In Azamgarh, the prime minister said the local Bhojpuri dialect and culture have got an identity in the world in past five years.

He mentioned Ravi Kishan, Nirahua and - all of them BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections -- among those who have helped.

" is today available on the mobile phone, reaching the poor through YouTube, he said.

The reason, he said, is that have become cheaper as they are now made in the country. is the cheapest in India, he claimed.

Buoyed by the turnout in Azamgarh, Modi predicted that his government will return.

"Wherever I go, I find a similar mood of Phir ek baar...," he said, as the crowd chanted back, Modi sarkar.

