Food delivery boy among 2 arrested for robbing 76-yr-old woman in Rajouri Garden

A and an elderly man, were arrested for allegedly robbing a 76-year-old woman of cash and in west Delhi's Garden, police said Thursday.

(34), a resident of Nangloi, and Om Prakash (62) of Om Vihar were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

In her complaint, Saroop Kaur, a resident of Garden, said the incident took place around 3 pm on April 23, of Police (West) said.

The complainant stated that when she opened the main gate of her house after hearing the door bell, she found a person wearing a helmet standing outside.

Kant forcibly entered the house and when Kaur resisted, he showed her a knife and told her to keep quiet, the DCP said, adding that he robbed Rs 5.30 lakh and some from the woman.

During investigation, police examined footage from CCTV cameras in nearby areas and the motorcycle used by the accused was identified, police said.

Police also spotted a bag of an company and got Kant's details from the firm, following which he was arrested from Nangloi on Wednesday.

During interrogation, Kant said he had earlier worked as a in the Garden area and he knew Prakash, who is a washerman.

They both hatched a plan to rob the woman as they were aware that she used to stay alone at her house in the afternoon, Bhardwaj said.

Prakash was outside Kaur's house keeping a watch during the day of the incident. He has also been arrested, the DCP said.

Two bangles, a knife, a motorcycle and a mobile phone were seized from them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)