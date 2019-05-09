SMVDs Board starts free langar for Vaishovdevi pilgrims

Shri Mata Shrine Board (SMVSB) Thursday launched a free langar facility at Tarakote, which falls on a picturesque route on way to the cave shrine.

SMVDSB said the community kitchen will cater to pilgrims round-the-clock and throughout the year with the beautiful backdrop of floating fountains and Trikuta hills.

Amidst the chanting of mantras, the facility was formally inaugurated by a group of pilgrims from Mumbai, in the presence of the and other officers of the board.

The facility has commenced at the already existing spacious bhojanalaya at Tarakote, which can cater to around 200 pilgrims at a time, Singh said.

The kitchen has been equipped with modern kitchenware, and other gadgets to provide hygienic and wholesome to the pilgrims. The facility can cater to 8,500 pilgrims per day, he said.

"The pilgrims are expected to wash their own utensils after their meal for which elaborate arrangements have been made," Singh said.

Sanitisation units have been installed for proper hygiene of the utensils, he said, adding that pilgrims will be served meals comprising mostly the traditional of the region.

"Those willing to donate for the facility can do so through donation boxes kept at the site and also online through digital gateways. Their details will be uploaded on the shrine board website for the convenience of the pilgrims", he said.

