Maharashtra: BJP-Sena tally almost same as in 2014 LS polls

The BJP- combine was ahead in 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, as per trends and results declared till 11.50 pm Thursday.

While the BJP won 12 and was leading in 11 seats, the Sena won 10 and was leading in eight seats, poll officials said.

The ruling alliance had secured 42 seats in 2014 elections.

The Congress, which won two seats in 2014, suffered a setback, losing the Nanded seat and was leading in Chandrapur.

The AIMIM was all set to have its first from the state as its nominee was on the verge of winning a keenly fought election in Aurangabad.

The NCP has won three seats and was ahead in one seat. An Independent also won the poll.

The winners include senior BJP leaders and Union ministers and from and seats respectively.

All candidates, including former Union Sushilkumar Shinde, state and Milind Deora, lost the polls.

BJPs was leading over his NCP rival in Ahmednagar.

The BJP nominee, son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, quit the Rahul Gandhi-led party to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In Maval, sitting defeated his NCP rival Parth Pawar, the grand nephew of former Union

In Mumbai-North, BJPs defeated nominee In Raver, BJPs Raksha Khadse trounced her Congress rival

