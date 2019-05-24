BJP wins Darjeeling assembly bypolls, Congress bags Kandi

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, AITC in three
BJP notches impressive show in Bengal assembly by-polls
West Bengal bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TMC in three
SC asks GJM leaders Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri to submit criminal record
GJM's Binay Tamang faction says will not support BJP in polls
-
BJP's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won the Darjeeling assembly bypolls, defeating Independent candidate Binoy Tamang by a margin of 46,538 votes.
Zimba polled 88,161 votes, while Tamang got 41623 votes.
Polling was held in Darjeeling on April 18.
In Kandi assembly bypolls, Congress's Shafiul Alam Khan defeated TMC's Goutam Roy by 21,120 votes.
Khan got 79,698 votes, while Roy managed 58,578.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU