BJP wins Darjeeling assembly bypolls, Congress bags Kandi

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

BJP's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won the Darjeeling assembly bypolls, defeating Independent candidate Binoy Tamang by a margin of 46,538 votes.

Zimba polled 88,161 votes, while Tamang got 41623 votes.

Polling was held in Darjeeling on April 18.

In Kandi assembly bypolls, Congress's Shafiul Alam Khan defeated TMC's Goutam Roy by 21,120 votes.

Khan got 79,698 votes, while Roy managed 58,578.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 00:00 IST

