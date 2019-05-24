Punjab untouched by Modi wave: Cong wins 8 seats, SAD-BJP 4 & AAP 1

has won eight parliamentary seats in Punjab, bucking the pro-Modi trend seen across northern, central and in this

Out of the total 13 seats in the state, romped home to impressive victory, surprising both the SAD-BJP combine and the and improving its tally from three in 2014 polls. It had won Gurdaspur in a bypoll in 2017.

The Akali Dal-BJP alliance won on four seats and the bagged one.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sunny Deol, Badal, former Union ministers and Preneet Kaur, and were among the prominent leaders who won in

Major upsets in the poll outcome were and BJP nominee Hardeep Singh Puri, and candidate

Akali Dal managed to win only two seats against four it pocketed in last

BJP won Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur but failed again to break the "jinx" of not winning

was routed from Punjab, winning only one seat out of the 13 it contested. It had surprised many in 2014 Lok Sabha election when it had won four seats in the state.

In 2014, the SAD-BJP combine had won six seats and had won four. Congress won three seats in that election and three years later Gurdaspur.

Since the counting of votes began at 8 am, Congress continuously maintained lead in the eight constituencies it finally won Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, and

Minister and Congress Amarinder Singh's wife and two-time defeated candidate by 1.62 lakh votes in

The party's won from by trouncing veteran Akali by more than 46,000 votes.

and his wife and Badal were the only SAD candidates who won their respective Ferozepur and Bathinda seats, both considered the party's stronghold.

Former deputy fought against turncoat and Congress candidate and defeated him with a margin of over 1.98 lakh votes.

was re-elected from Bathinda for the third time, defeating Congress candidate Amrinder Singh with a margin of 21,772 votes.

A major highlight of the poll outcome was BJP candidate Sunny Deol's win. He wrested Gurdaspur seat from Congress heavyweight by over 82,000 votes.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, a two-time and grandson of former Beant Singh, retained his seat by defeating nominee Simarjeet Singh Bains by over 76,000 votes.

Winning the majority of constituencies in Punjab, despite a "Modi wave", would strengthen the stature of CM who almost singlehandedly rode his party to victory.

The impressive performance by the Congress would also mean voters did not fall for the rival parties' pitch that had reneged on his party's poll promises.

The SAD, which was looking to resurrect itself following a backlash over the issue of desecration of religious texts, could manage to win only two seats, out of the 10 it contested.

Despite fielding old warhorses from several constituencies, including Jagir Kaur (Khadoor Sahib), Gulzar Singh Ranike (Faridkot), (Jalandhar), (Anandpur Sahib) and (Sangrur), SAD contestants were badly trailing.

The AAP, in spite of Arvind Kejriwal's extensive campaigning in Punjab, was set to win only Sangrur constituency, from where party's is contesting, against his rival of the Congress.

The poll prospects for AAP were not bright from the beginning because of internal bickering and desertions and was the best bet for the party in these polls.

Punjab Democratic Alliance, a conglomeration of several outfits led by Sukhpal Khaira's Punjabi Ekta Party, also failed to offer third front in Punjab's as none of its candidate could make a mark except Lok Insaaf Party's (part of PDA) Simarjit Singh Bains finished second after losing to Bittu from Khaira finished a poor fourth in Bathinda.

However, the poll outcome saw some support to the candidates of the (part of the PDA) on Hoshiarpur, and seats as its contestants were at the third position in these constituencies.

A total of 10 sitting parliament members and nine assembly legislators of different political outfits tried their luck during this election.

The vote share of Congress grew to 40.13 per cent while Akali Dal's was 27.45.

AAP's vote share nosedived to 7.38 per cent while BJP and BSP's was 9.63 and 3.49 per cent, respectively, as per the data.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party's vote share was 33.10 and SAD's was 26.30 per cent. AAP and BJP's vote share percentage was 24.40 and 8.70.

