In democracy people are ultimate judge, says Lekhi after retaining New Delhi seat

Sadhvi Pragya: From prison cell to temple of democracy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

"In democracy people are the ultimate judge and their verdict belies everything else," BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi said after winning the New Delhi parliamentary seat for a second time by defeating Congress's Ajay Maken with a huge margin of 2,56,504 votes.

Lekhi, 52, was instrumental in filing a case in the Supreme Court that forced Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise unconditionally for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allege corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The BJP national spokesperson secured second term for herself from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat by taking on Maken and his attacks on the BJP on sealing issue.

"I want to thank the voters of New Delhi constituency and express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for reposing faith in me. In democracy people are the ultimate judge and their verdict belies everything else," Lekhi told PTI.

In 2014, Lekhi had defeated Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) candidate Ashish Khetan by a margin of 1,62,708 votes. She had got a total of 4,53,350 votes.

Known for her formidable defence of the party's stand on various issues as the party spokesperson, Lekhi in the run-up to declaration of party candidates from Delhi was feared to be dropped this time.

She, however, vindicated herself by winning the seat by a bigger margin this time than she did in 2014.

A science graduate from Hindu College, she later switched to law and did her LLB from Delhi University and joined the bar in 1990.

