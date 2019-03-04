Maharashtra newborn named Abhinandan after IAF braveheart

A couple has named their newborn son Abhinandan as he was born around the same time IAF stepped on Indian soil through the border from Pakistani captivity.

Varthaman, piloting a Bison, shot down a Air Force in a dogfight on February 27 before his aircraft took a hit. He ejected, was captured by forces and released on March 1 night.

Around the same time, Monica, wife of from Kadappa in Karnataka, gave birth to a boy at a private hospital in the powerloom town of in district.

Mangilal Jain, father of Akash, told reporters the family decided to name the child Abhinandan after the brave Everyone in the family agreed that the boy would grow up and excel in life just like his famous namesake, he said.

Jain said the naming ceremony ritual of the child will be held in a few days.

