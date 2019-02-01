Mahindra tractor sales up 1 pc at 22,212 units in Jan

& Friday reported 1 per cent increase in its total tractor sales at 22,212 units in January 2018.

The company had sold 22,065 units in the year-ago month, & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were at 20,948 units last month as against 20,822 units in January 2018, up 1 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 2 per cent last month at 1,264 units from 1,243 units in January 2018, the company said.

M&M - Farm Equipment Sector said, "We believe that the increased focus on agriculture and will drive positive sentiments and future demand.

