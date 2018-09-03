Mahindra tractor sales up 7% at 17,785 units in August

Home-grown auto and Monday reported 7 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 17,785 units in August this year.

The company had sold 16,641 units in the same month last year, and Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

Domestic sales were at 16,375 units as against 15,356 units in the year-ago month, up by 7 per cent, it added.

Exports during the month stood at 1,410 units as against 1,285 units in the same month last year, a growth of 10 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

"The announcement of higher minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10 per cent over August 2017," Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said.

