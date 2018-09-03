Potential tropical storm heads toward US Gulf Coast, Florida

A system moving quickly toward the Gulf Coast is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday evening, according to the

The system is brewing about 281 kilometers east-southeast of Marathon in the Keys. Maximum sustained winds of the unnamed system have been clocked at 45 kph and the system is moving west-northwest at 24 kph.

The Miami-based center said in a statement Sunday evening that a storm surge watch has been issued from the Mississippi- border westward to the Mouth of the River.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the from the Alabama- line westward to nearly Morgan City,

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Keys and through early Tuesday.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic, about 1271 kilometers west-northwest of the southernmost

was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 kph) and maximum sustained winds of 85kph with higher gusts late Sunday evening.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

