Maize futures rise on physical spot demand

prices went up by Rs 9 to Rs 1,371 per in futures trade today on accumulating of bets by the traders in line with emerging physical markets.

According to marketmen, the upmove in futures prices mainly came through robust demand against tight stocks.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the delivery for October rose by Rs 9, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 1,371 per with an open interest of 5,620 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for November inched up by a rupee, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 1,394 per with an open interest of 1,070 lots.

