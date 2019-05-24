Majority eludes SDF in Sikkim, even with more votes than SKM

The Demcoratic Front (SDF) polled more votes than the (SKM), but still fell short of a majority, conceding more seats to the P S Golay-led party in the assembly polls.

The SDF secured 2,012 more votes than the SKM, and managed a vote share of 47.63 per cent as against the latter's 47.03 per cent.

The Pawan Kumar Chamling-headed party bagged 1,67,620 votes compared with the 1,65,508 votes secured by the SKM, which has tasted power for the first time with 17 seats against 15 by the SDF in the 32-member legislative assembly.

The BJP and the polled 5,700 and 2,719 votes respectively, while the others and NOTA accounted for 3,039 and 7,367 votes.

In comparison to the 2014 assembly elections, the SDF's vote share came down by 7.21 per cent, while it rose by by 5.63 per cent for the SKM.

The BJP's vote share increased marginally from 0.77 per cent to 1.62 per cent, while for the Congress, it went down from 1.44 per cent to 0.77 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)