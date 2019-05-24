Cabinet expansion after consultation with central leaders: HP CM

The Cabinet expansion in will be done after consultation with the central BJP leaders, said on Friday.

A day after the saffron party's massive victory in the state, Thakur told the media, "The cabinet expansion will be done after consulting party leaders as and when its requirement is felt."



A berth in the state Cabinet has been lying vacant for over a month following Mandi MLA Anil Sharma's resignation as the power minister, while another will fall vacant soon as and civil supplies minister has been elected to parliament from Kangra constituency.

Sharma had resigned from the Cabinet in April following pressure from the BJP as he refused to campaign for the party's candidate from because his son was contesting from the seat on a ticket.

In March, Sharma's father, former Union Sukh Ram, too had quit the BJP and joined the along with Sharma.

Replying to a question, the CM said, "I have sought report (regarding anti party activities) of .. We will discuss what action is to be taken against Anil Sharma, who is technically still a BJP MLA."



" used to say that the current BJP government had been formed in the state due to his support. Now his misunderstanding would have been cleared after massive mandate for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

"Sukh Ram's grandson could not even get a lead from the Assembly segment where his home is situated. A new era has begun and everyone should accept the changed circumstances," he said further.

Asked if in the coming Assembly bypoll for Pachhad and Dharamshala seats, shouldn't a law be enacted making it mandatory to get the expenditure from the party responsible for the bypoll, the CM said: "It's a good suggestion but still no such provision is there. It's the work of election commission of (EC) to decide whether this provision should be made or not?"



seats will fall vacant after imminent resignation by BJP MLAs from Shimla constituency along with Kapoor. The bypoll will have to be conducted within six months as per the law.

An estimated amount of Rs 75 crore has been spent for conducting Lok Sabha Elections in HP, a said.

Further, several crores will have to be spent for conducting Assembly bypoll for the two seats and development works will also be affected for some weeks as election code will come into force during the bypoll.

Stating that the BJP has got the highest 69.11 percent vote share in HP in the Lok Sabha Elections as compared to other states, he said some leaders including former CM blamed EVMs for their party's worst ever performance in the state.

"We expected to win all the four seats in HP but never thought that we will win by such a record margin. This is for the first time that any party has got lead in all the 68 Assembly segments of HP," he said.

