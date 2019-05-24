Tata Motors drives in Tiago with additional safety features

Friday said it has launched hatchback with a range of safety features, with price starting at Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model now comes with dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), corner stability control (CSC) and rear parking sensors, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company has also included over speeding and seat belt alerts for both and passenger in the car. The range will also come equipped with seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters.

"With the range getting the standard safety upgrade, we remain committed in our vision of building safe vehicles for India," Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vice President, Sales, and Customer Support SN Barman said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)