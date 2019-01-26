Make use of Meghalaya's peace for sustained development: Roy

Unfurling the tri-colour at the 70th celebration in Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy Saturday hailed the state's law and order situation and urged the people to make the most of it to ensure sustained peace and development.

In his address to a gathering at the Polo Ground here, Roy said the law and order situation and the overall internal security arrangements have significantly improved in the state.

The governor, who addressed the gathering after unfurling the tri-colour and inspecting the parade, urged the people to shun violence and resort to solving problems through meaningful dialogues and engagements as violence is never the way out for any problem.

He said the government is laying special emphasis on the safety and security of women and children and the state has issued instructions to expedite investigation into cases relating to the matters.

Roy also paid homage to freedom fighters from the state namely, U Tirot Sing (Khasi), U (Jaintia) and (Garo).

Speaking about the developmental initiatives in various spheres, Roy underscored that education, health, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure and environment are the priorities.

The also said that the government is deeply pained by the tragic incident involving 15 miners who were trapped at kaan, and despite the challenging circumstances, the government is continuing with the rescue operation.

unfurled the National Flag and took salute at Tura in district. Similarly in other district headquarters, celebration was observed.

Earlier, the marching contingents comprising the BSF, CRPF, police, Assam Regiment, (which was part of the state exchange programme), NCC, Bharat Scouts and enthralled the public.

The Governor's medal for meritorious services, police medal, U Tirot Sing Award, Award, Patogan Sangma Award were also given to various individuals.

Tableau display by various government departments depicted the achievements made in various areas.

The highlight of the cultural extravaganza was the dance by the Nyishi tribe of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)