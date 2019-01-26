NLCIL inks pact with Tamil Nadu to set up mines, power projects

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned NLC India Ltd Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu to set up mines and power projects in the state.

The company already operates four lignite mines of capacity 30.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) (in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan) and five thermal power stations of capacity 3,140 MW (in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan), out of which, 28.6 MTPA lignite mines and 2,890 MW thermal power stations are located in Tamil Nadu.

The envisaged investment in the projects would generate direct employment for about 1,250 persons and indirect employment for nearly 7,500 persons, the company said in a statement.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 18:45 IST

