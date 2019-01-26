2 arrested for stealing auto in south Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing an in south Delhi, the police said Saturday.

Sanju (27) and Montu (30), residents of in south Delhi's Chattarpur area were held on Thursday and the stolen auto was recovered, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the Jaiveer, on January 7, he was taking a passenger from Lado Sarai to Chattarpur Pahadi, said Vijay Kumar, of Police (South).

At around 11 pm, when he reached the destination, the passenger got down and ran away without paying the fare. gave chase but could not catch him and upon returning, he found that his auto was missing, he added.

On Thursday, the police received information that the auto was parked in which led to the arrest of the duo, the DCP said.

