Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profiling

High street makeup powerhouse has announced it will close all its US stores, distribution centres and corporate office for employee training after a incident involving Grammy-nominated

The black R&B star earlier tweeted she was in one of the beauty chain's shops when security was called on her.

In a statement posted to on May 24, said it would close on Wednesday morning to "host inclusion workshops for our employees."



"These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we're excited to welcome everyone when we reopen," the company added.

had tweeted that security was called "to make sure I wasn't stealing", while she was at a store northwest of

She added: "We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," referring to an employee.

has been nominated for several awards, including this year for best new and best R&B song.

Sephora responded directly with its own tweet, saying the firm "take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately."



The company is owned by Paris-based Luxury giant LVMH, whose 70 range from Louis Vuitton, and to Celine, and

It is not the first time a well-known firm in the US has had accusations of made against their staff.

last year closed for an afternoon of nationwide racial-bias training, after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia store in April.

It is estimated the move cost the coffee giant at least USD 12 million in lost sales.

