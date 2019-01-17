Luxury leader LVMH planning fashion brand with Rihanna: report

(Reuters) - parent owner is developing a brand with Rihanna, in a rare move by the group towards building a new label from scratch, site WWD reported on Wednesday.

Paris-based - also the owner of and Givenchy, among a host of other brands also spanning champagne and cosmetics labels - declined to comment.

It already has a partnership with the "Umbrella" in make-up. Fenty Beauty, which was developed with via LVMH's Kendo "brand incubator", which promotes new products and labels, has grown rapidly since launching in September 2017.

said last April it expected Fenty to reach $500 million in in 2018 - which includes the revenue reaped by third parties - though it has not given an update since.

The new venture would include clothing, leather goods and accessories, WWD said, citing sources with knowledge of the launch. It said a collection could be released later this year, though the timing was uncertain.

Run by billionaire boss Bernard Arnault, LVMH has more often opted to grow through purchases, and it splashed out $3.2 billion at the end of last year to buy hotel owner in a bid to branch into upscale hospitality.

In recent months it has also invested heavily in developing its existing brands, however, including Celine, which has brought in a new and launched into menswear in a bid to grow revenues.

firms are facing headwinds including a potential slowdown in key market China, and are jostling to stand out from the crowd and attract younger shoppers by switching designers or working with celebrities and as part of a marketing push.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

