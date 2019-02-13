Mamata in Delhi rally to hog limelight: BJP

The BJP's unit Wednesday mocked for joining the opposition rally convened by the Party (AAP) describing it as a "desperate attempt to hog the limelight".

These rallies show the "desperation" of the opposition parties to capture power at any cost, BJP said.

At a mega rally in New Delhi, opposition leaders slammed the BJP as a "threat to democracy" which must be defeated in the coming

"She (Banerjee) is busy going to attending dharna of opposition leaders. This is a desperate attempt to hog the limelight. There are so many opposition leaders and everybody including is fighting for the prime minister's post. Instead of dreaming of becoming the PM, she should pay attention to provide good governance in Bengal," said.

While going to Delhi, she has left the state at the mercy of her party leaders who are busy looting the people, the alleged.

"The more these parties organise such rallies, the more it will be clear that opposition leaders are rudderless and are afraid of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. It shows their desperation to capture power at any cost," he said.

also accused the (TMC) government of trying to implicate BJP leaders and workers in false cases ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The TMC is afraid of the BJP due to the growing popularity of our party in of this state. That is why the TMC is implicating BJP leaders and cadres in false cases. We want to warn them that we will fight till the end and will not cow down before such threats and intimidation," he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of Mukul Roy being named in an FIR in the killing of a TMC MLA in district last week.

Roy claimed that he was booked out of "political vendetta" and was in no way linked to the murder of Krishnaganj MLA Satyajit Biswas on Saturday.

Biswas, who represented Krishnaganj constituency in the Assembly, was shot dead from point-blank range by unidentified assailants inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari area in the district, bordering

Roy had filed an anticipatory bail application before the that on Wednesday directed the police not to arrest him till March 7.

Before blaming the BJP for every killing that is taking place in West Bengal, the TMC should take steps to control infighting within the party, Ghosh said.

"Why would the BJP be involved in the killings? Several of our party cadres and leaders have been rendered homeless or killed by TMC workers. We don't believe in the of killing," he said.

