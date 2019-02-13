Cops of two states looking for twins abducted from Satna, MP

The police Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about twin brothers, six years old, who were abducted from their school in town in district.

As the children lived across the border in Uttar Pradesh, the police of both states are working on the case, a said Wednesday.

Even after twenty-four hours, the police have not got any strong leads in the case.

Two masked men who came on a motorbike abducted the two children at gunpoint when they ware boarding a bus for returning home on the premises of around 1 pm Tuesday, the police said.

The children are residents of Ramghat in Dham (Karwi) district in

They travelled four km across the border to the school every day, said district of police Santosh

Gaur told over phone that the family had not received any ransom call so far. "We are working with the police to rescue the twins, he added.

"We have got some inputs and we are working on them," he said, adding that the police have picked up six to eight persons for questioning, but were to get any strong leads.

The incident could be the fall-out of previous enmity somebody might have with the children's father, who is an oil trader, or his family, another said.

