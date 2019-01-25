Modi fighting political battle through enforcement agencies: Kejriwal

Attacking the BJP-led of misusing its powers, Party (AAP) chief on Friday said was fighting the political battle through enforcement agencies and had spared no opponent.

"Modiji is fighting political battles through enforcement agencies. From Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in UP to in Bengal and AAP in Delhi, Modi-Shah duo has spared no political opponent," the Chief Minister tweeted.

His remark came in a response to a tweet by Banerjee where she wondered if the BJP was desperate ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"From Akhilesh Yadav to Mayawatiji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared? Are they desperate?" she said.

