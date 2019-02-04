CBI-Kolkata Police showdown: IB topbrass meets West Bengal Governor

Amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna here against the Central government, Manoj Lall, Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), on Monday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhawan here.
On Sunday, a CBI team had come to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his residence in the city. The team was denied entry to Kumar's residence by the cops there and later detained CBI sleuths.
A 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, Rajeev Kumar was heading an SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The CBI wanted the top officer to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.
Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Chief Minister Banerjee started a 'dharna' to protest against what her Trinamool Congress Party called a "coup" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.
