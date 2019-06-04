Man accuses C'garh hospital of removing mother's kidney

A man has accused a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's district of removing his mother's kidney without consent, police said Tuesday.

An said had ordered a probe into the allegations made by against

Patel's mother (62), a native of Markam Godi village in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district, was admitted in the hospital, located in Kharsia area here, on May 26 for a to remove stones in her left kidney, he said quoting the complaint.

"Patel has named three doctors in his complaint which was filed at station on Monday," the said.

The doctors have refuted the allegations and told reporters that the woman's kidney was removed as it had developed an infection, adding that consent of the relatives was obtained.

The collector has instituted a five-member probe committee that includes three senior government doctors, an said.

The probe team, headed by Kharsia SDM Girish Ramteke, has been asked to submit its report within three days, he said.

