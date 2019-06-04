Targeted action against 10 top terrorists in J-K soon

Security agencies have prepared a list of 10 most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, that includes top of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, against whom targeted operations will soon be launched to eliminate or nab them, officials said Tuesday.

The list was prepared following inputs from intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, the and the Police.

Naikoo, the chief of (HM) in the Valley, tops the list as he has been involved in a series of subversive activities leading to casualties among security personnel and civilians, a security said.

The wanted terrorists include Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) district Wasim Ahmed alias Osama, HM's district commander Mohd Ashraf Khan, HM's district commander Mehraj-Ud-Din, HM militant operator in Srinagar Saifullah Mir alias Doctor Saif, HM's district commander

(JeM) in the Valley Hafiz Umar, who is a Pakistani national, North Badr Javed Mattoo, HM militant Ajaj and JeM militant Zahid Sheikh alias Umear Afghani are the other listed terrorists, another said.

Targeted operations will soon be launched against these 10 terrorists to eliminate or nab them, the added.

