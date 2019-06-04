JUST IN
Couple drowned in water tank

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer 

A couple drowned in a water tank on Tuesday at a village in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

The woman slipped into the tank while trying to fetch water, following which her husband tried to save her, but both drowned, they said.

The bodies were fished out from the tank after villagers informed the police, they said. The deceased were identified as Lalaram (22) and Sugni Devi (19).

The bodies were handed over to their family after post- mortem. A case has been registered, they added.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:25 IST

