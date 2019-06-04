Couple drowned in water tank

A couple drowned in a water tank on Tuesday at a village in Rajasthan's district, police said.

The woman slipped into the tank while trying to fetch water, following which her husband tried to save her, but both drowned, they said.

The bodies were fished out from the tank after villagers informed the police, they said. The deceased were identified as Lalaram (22) and Sugni Devi (19).

The bodies were handed over to their family after post- mortem. A case has been registered, they added.

