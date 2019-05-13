Man alleges water theft in scarcity-hit Maha town

A man has lodged a complaint alleging water theft at his house in scarcity-hit district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Vilas Ahire, a resident of Shravasti Nagar in Manmad town, claimed he stored around 500 litres of drinking water in two tanks on the terrace of his house in view of the water shortage in the area, said quoting the complaint.

When Ahire checked the tanks on Saturday, he found the stock quite less.

He subsequently lodged a complaint at the Manmad police station about 300 litres of water allegedly having been stolen from the storage units, Dhusar said.

A probe was underway into the complaint, he said.

According to a source in the local civic body, the drinking water supply to Manmad town was irregular as the water level of located nearby had gone down considerably due to deficient rainfall last year.

