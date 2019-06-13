Man arrested along with woman accomplice after encounter in Delhi

A 34 year-old man was arrested along with a woman following an encounter with police in Delhi's Netaji Place on Thursday morning, an said.

The accused, Shrikant Reddy, a "dreaded criminal", suffered two bullet injuries during the encounter and doctors have stated that he is out of danger, police said.

Reddy and his accomplice were intercepted by police personnel at Netaji Place following a tip-off, of Police (DCP), Northwest, Vijayanta Arya, said.

But, when they refused to surrender and shot at the personnel, police opened fired at Reddy, she said, adding that he was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors said he is out of danger.

Reddy, who is named in 12 cases including murder, had allegedly stolen a motorcycle along with his accomplice from Netaji Place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the said.

After stealing the motorcycle, the duo allegedly snatched gold chains at gunpoint on the same day before being caught by police, she.

The stolen gold chains and the motorcycle used have been seized, police said.

