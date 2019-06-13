Trump-bashing exhibit gets booted from China tech show

A Shanghai tech fair exhibit that allowed visitors to a bobble-head likeness of has been shut down for encouraging the "violent disrespect" of a public figure, organisers said Thursday.

The kiosk at this week's Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES Asia) was set up by Japanese tech firm as a "stress-relief" station.

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a life-sized likeness of the US president, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with

The (CTA) -- which stages the show each year -- told AFP it issued a "warning" to on Tuesday.

A curtain was seen drawn across the on Thursday, and the Trump likenesses had been removed.

The association told AFP that exhibitors sign contracts making clear that displays cannot be "offensive".

"We will not tolerate violent disrespect of any public figure." officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The three-day trade show opened on Tuesday under the shadow of the escalating trade war.

and the have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than $360 billion in bilateral trade, rattling financial markets and business confidence.

Technology is a key battleground, with the pressing governments across the world to drop Chinese from their 5G network development plans, saying it could be used by for espionage.

denies the charge.

