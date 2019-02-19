JUST IN
Business Standard

Man arrested for helping son-in-law from India fraudulently obtain Nepali citizenship

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A 50-year-old man in Nepal has been arrested for allegedly helping his son-in-law from India fraudulently obtain Nepalese citizenship.

Uttam Lal Shah of Saptari district in southern Nepal was arrested for helping his son-in-law Birendra Shah, 33, a resident of Madhubani, Bihar in acquiring Nepalese citizenship by submitting false statements, police said on Tuesday.

Lal provided a false statement to the Rural Municipality mentioning his son-in-law as his son for the purpose of acquiring citizenship by birth, according to police.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 20:35 IST

