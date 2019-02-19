Cabinet nod to ordinance on Triple Talaq: Jaitley

The Tuesday gave its nod to issue the Triple Talaq ordinance, which makes the practise of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a penal offence.

A bill which seeks to make the practise of talaq- void, is pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill will lapse on June 3 with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.

The Cabinet has given its nod to the Triple Talaq ordinance, said.

Once signed by Ram Nath Kovind, the triple talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than one year.

