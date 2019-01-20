Man arrested for involving in trafficking Nepalese girls

A 33-year-old man, carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested for allegedly involving in trafficking Nepalese girls to the Gulf countries on the pretext of giving them jobs, police said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Lopsang Lama, resided at Wazirabad and hails from district in east Nepal, they said.

According to police, Lama was involved in trafficking of Nepalese girls. On July 25 last year, a team of Commission for Women rescued 16 Nepalese girls from a house in Munirka village. A case was registered at station in this regard.

Investigation revealed that the rescued girls were confined in a rented house of Lama and his associates for about 20-22 days, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, of Police (Special Cell) said.

They were planning to send these girls to the Gulf countries through illegal means on the pretext of giving them various job offers. Lama had also taken their passports and other documents so that the girls could be forced to stay here, he said.

Later, the rescued girls told police that Lama had trafficked five Nepalese girls to and two to Iraq, he added.

On Saturday, a trap was laid at the spot after police received information that Lama would come to meet his associate near ISBT Kashmere Gate, the DCP said.

At about 7.20 pm, Lama was spotted coming from Buddhist Monastery side. On seeing police, he ran towards Kudasiya of the in a bid to escape. However, when chased by a police team, he jumped into the river, he said.

When caught, he confessed his involvement in the alleged case, he added.

During interrogation, Lama disclosed that he along with his and other associates were running a racket of human trafficking by sending Nepalese girls to various Gulf countries such as Kuwait, and Iraq, the said.

The girls who were trafficked were also sexually exploited, he added.

He used to lure girls by promising them jobs in and then confine them to a house here in order to avoid law enforcing agencies, he said.

After the Nepalese girls were rescued, Lama fled to Sanauli and stayed there for a few months. Later, he came to again and stayed at his hideout in Wazirabad and had plans to resume the human trafficking racket, he added.

Until now, Lama has managed to send around 25-30 Nepalese girls to various Gulf countries, police said.

