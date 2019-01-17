Man arrested for killing couple, injuring their son in west Delhi

A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a couple and critically injuring their son after stabbing them multiple times following a quarrel over a petty issue in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, stabbed the family multiple times and fled, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sunita, 35, Veeru, 45, police said.

The incident took place in front of Veeru's elder daughter Khusbhu, 20, and her younger sister, a senior police said.

Police were informed about the incident Wednesday in Khyala's JJ Colony. The victims were admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where was declared brought dead, while her husband, who was critical, succumbed to injuries during treatment, Monika Bhardwaj, of Police (west) said.

Their son, who was critical, underwent an operation, she said.

According to a complaint by the victim's elder daughter Khushbu, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, the said.

Police said at 7.30 pm Wednesday, a quarrel broke out between and Azad in their locality over some minor issue while she was returning from market.

informed about the quarrel to her husband and son, who then came to counter the accused, following which Azad stabbed them multiple times, the said.

Azad often used to quarrel with her parents over trivial issues. He abused and misbehaved with her mother on Wednesday and when their family tried to counter him, he stabbed them multiple times with a chopper, said in her complaint.

Khusbhoo said she was inside her house and she heard her mother calling her out. By the time she reached, she saw her parents and younger brother being stabbed, the officer added.

No one came forward to help as they feared that Azad would attack them if they intervened, the woman said in her complaint.

Police teams were formed and raids were conducted at various places to nab the accused, who fled from the spot after the incident, the DCP said.

Fearing the consequences of his actions, Azad's family left the house, the said.

A raid was conducted in Moti Nagar area Thursday based on information that Azad would come there. He was apprehended at Karam Pura and the chopper used to commit the crime was recovered from him, Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was at loggerheads with the victim's family over a petty issue, she said.

The accused alleged that one of the victims banged on his door and even attacked him with a stone, the DCP added.

Azad was planning to abscond from Delhi, the officer said.

Police said Azad was a troublemaker and used to often pick up fights with his neighbours over trivial issues.

However, no previous criminal record of the accused has come up so far, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)