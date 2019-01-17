Free health services under BSKY to be extended to all medical

-
ALSO READ
Free healthcare services extended to government medical colleges in Odisha
Departments differ on funding of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
Odisha extends health scheme for Odias outside state
Odisha: RSBY beneficiaries to be included in BKKY
KALIA emerged as pioneering scheme across country: Odisha CM
-
The Odisha government Thursday announced extension of free health services under the state's flagship health scheme the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to all state run medical college and hospitals.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As per the new decision, the provision of universal free health services will be extended up to all government medical college and hospitals from February 1.
All patients, irrespective of APL or BPL category, will avail this facility. Besides, all patients will also avail Blood Bank facility free of cost, he said.
Previously, the free treatment facilities for all were available from Sub-Centres at village level up to the District Headquarters Hospital level, but not in medical colleges.
Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was launched on August 15, 2018 and in the next five months since, the scheme has received an overwhelming response, with over 2.25 crore instances of free healthcare availed by the people of Odisha, he claimed.
In the initial phase of BSKY, all health services in government facilities up to the District Headquarters Hospital level had been made free for all persons.
This cashless care is being provided to all persons with no requirement of any income, residence or any other document.
The free services will cover all procedures provided in all government health facilities, including in-patient beds, surgeries, OT facility, ICU facility etc., without any charge.
"For this, the state government has made an additional provision of over Rs 100 crore from the state budget," the chief minister said.
In empanelled private hospitals, over 70 lakh families will continue to avail cashless care up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family, and Rs 7 lakh for women members of the family.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU