Man arrested for killing wife on suspicion of having extra-marital relationship

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a stone on Saturday following a quarrel as he suspected she was in an extra-marital relationship, police said.

Juman Singh, 32, killed his wife Puja, 30, on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with another man. He hit the wife with a heavy stone outside his house, station Virendra Singh said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against Singh, he said.

