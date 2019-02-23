JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

20 killed in China mining accident

Our fight is against terrorists, not Kashmiris: Modi
Business Standard

Man arrested for killing wife on suspicion of having extra-marital relationship

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a stone on Saturday following a quarrel as he suspected she was in an extra-marital relationship, police said.

Juman Singh, 32, killed his wife Puja, 30, on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with another man. He hit the wife with a heavy stone outside his house, SHO Kho Nagorian police station Virendra Singh said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against Singh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements