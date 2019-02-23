US judge to climb Statue of Liberty before sentencing protester

A has received permission to climb the before sentencing the protester who illegally scrambled up the iconic monument last year.

US is handling the case of Therese Patricia Okoumou, who was found guilty in December of misdemeanor charges for climbing up to the base of the iconic statue to protest US immigration policies on July 4 -- US independence day -- 2018.

Okoumou, a resident of Congolese descent, said she was moved by the separation of families on the US- border, and climbed the monument following a protest calling for the disbanding of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement agency.

Okoumou's action made headline news, with helicopters hovering for hours as city cops and struggled to pull her down.

Gorenstein said he wanted to visit the statue "to better appreciate the risks or hazards created by the defendant's conduct," NBC-4 reported Friday.

Furthermore, "the Court would like a ladder to be made available so the Court (and if requested) can view, while remaining on the ladder, the surface of the area where the defendant was situated on July 4, 2018," read Gorenstein's order, issued on Wednesday.

The on Friday agreed to the request. A date for the visit has yet to be set.

