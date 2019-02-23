NC welcomes Modi's statement denouncing attacks on Kashmiris

Farooq and Saturday welcomed Narendra Modi's statement denouncing attacks on in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

"The statement will go a long way in pacifying people of the country. Although it took him too long to come out against the unwarranted and targeted violence being orchestrated against putting up across the country. However, we welcome the statement and expect corrective measures will be taken in this regard," Farooq said in a statement issued here.

The from Srinagar, however, said the must ensure that his directions are followed in letter and spirit.

"Words are not enough. The has to ensure that his directions of not targeting are followed in letter and spirit on the ground as well," the National Conference said.

NC's said it was perhaps for the first time that a "full-throated" statement against targeting Kashmiris came from the BJP.

"Now that it has come from the prime minister, we welcome it with a hope that it will help calm the situation across the country," he said.

said Modi must take note of the "anti- statements" coming from those who were holding constitutional positions and reprimand them in the greater good of the country.

Earlier, in a tweet, he thanked the prime minister for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur.

"Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart)," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Addressing a rally at Rajasthan's district, the prime minister said, "Our fight is not against Kashmiris."



"It's been a more than a week since the terrible attack in Pulwama & more than a week that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of the public anger. Perhaps finally after PM @narendramodi Sb has spoken these forces targeting Kashmiris will stop in their tracks," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)