Man arrested for raising anti-India slogans in Jharkhand

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans on old Purulia road here in East Singhbhum district, a police officer said Tuesday.
The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Azadnagar police station on Sunday, the police officer said, adding, the accused, identified as Anas Razi, is a resident of Zakirnagar.
Razi along with half a dozen of his friends, were raising anti-India slogans such as and "Pakistan Jindabad" on Sunday evening, the Officer-in-Charge of Azadnagar police station, Vishnu Prasad Rawat, said.
On being informed about the incident, a mobile tiger police team on bikes rushed to the spot and arrested Razi.
His friends, however, managed to escape.
Razi was forwarded to jail on Monday after a case under various sections of IPC was registered against him, Rawat said, adding, that Razi has disclosed the names of the other persons.
A hunt has been launched to apprehend the others, he added.
